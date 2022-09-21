'The Conners' Cast Teases What's in Store for Season 5 (Exclusive)

America’s favorite family, The Conners, is back as the Roseanne spinoff returns for season 5. On the ABC series, Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) continue to grapple with the ups and downs of parenthood, aging, financial pressures and dating while the younger generation faces their own hardships and heartbreaks.

This year, the longtime TV family is down one member -- Michael Fishman is not returning as DJ -- but the cast tells ET the door is always open for him to return while also teasing what’s in store for the new episodes, including Estelle Parsons’ possible return as Beverly.

Picking up after the two weddings that ended season 4, season 5 sees Darlene and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) as well as Jackie and Neville are settling into married life. “I think we’re figuring out how to exist under the same roof,” Faxon says. Not only that, but Metcalf reveals that audiences will see their new home together. “We’re in our happy place right now,” she adds.

In fact, in the premiere, viewers will see how the two relationships are tested when they go on a joint honeymoon that results in a tension-filled getaway, which Gilbert says is the typical “budget-friendly way” of doing things.

Elsewhere, Harris (Emma Kenney) is still reeling from her breakup with Aldo (Tony Cavalero), when “things kind of went haywire,” the actress says. “So, she’s kind of going through a little bit of heartache and maybe trying to move on and find herself.”

As for Fishman’s unexpected departure, Metcalf teases that an upcoming episode will address DJ’s absence moving forward. “You find out where DJ is headed,” she shares, with Goranson saying that the character “is supposed to be overseas.”

That said, Goranson as well as the rest of the cast would have Fishman back anytime. “I hope he comes by,” she shares. Meanwhile, Gilbert says, “We are all sad that he’s not here all the time, but the door is open for him to come back.”

She adds, “We hope that he does… That would be my goal.”

For now, Fishman’s return remains to be seen. But there’s at least one other longtime family member the cast is hopeful will swing by again -- Estelle Parsons, who has played Jackie and Roseanne’s mother since the series began.

“Chances are high. That’s all I’ll say,” Gilbert says. “Chances are very high.”

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.