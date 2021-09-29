'The Book of Boba Fett' Gets a Premiere Date: See the First Look

After first being teased in the surprise credit scene at the end of The Mandalorianseason 2 finale, The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Dec. 29. Disney+ revealed the news on Wednesday alongside the first look at the key art for the latest Star Wars series.

The upcoming spinoff will follow the legendary bounty hunter, who was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back, and mercenary Fennec Shand, a character who first appeared in season 1 of The Mandalorian, as the two navigate the Galaxy’s underworld after returning to Tatooine “to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

The series stars ​​Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, who are reprising their respective roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, showrunner Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson serving as executive producers.

Disney+

Earlier this year, Wen spoke with ET about bringing Fennec back to life after her sudden death in season 1 of The Mandalorian, her animated role in The Bad Batch and what it was like filming the newest series.

“Every day I go on set and I’m just gaga,” Wen said, revealing at the time that The Book of Boba Fett will be an “exploration of their relationship and what they both hope to achieve.”

“Them both being bounty hunters, and him being a Mandalorian, there’s a certain code we really do abide by. And I love that we honor that,” she continued, referring to what bonds Boba Fett and Fennec. “And I think because both of us have experienced near death, that also solidifies that bond and we have that we share in common.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Wednesday, Dec. 29 on Disney+.