'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Liz Desperately Tries to Regroup After Townsend's Betrayal (Exclusive)

Liz is regrouping with a new plan of attack.

After Townsend betrayed Liz, she's forced to figure out her next steps on Friday's episode of The Blacklist, and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek from the hour. In the intense clip, Liz (Megan Boone) breaks the news to her team that their "partner" is a partner no more.

"Is he looking or hunting?" a stunned Esi (Kecia Lewis) asks after Liz reveals the unfortunate development to everyone, prompting another team member to confirm, he's "hunting all of us."

"Reddington's handler from Moscow, Stepanov, Townsend and I were questioning him and whatever he told Townsend and whatever he knows...," Liz trails off.

"And whatever he gave up, it caused Townsend to try to kill you?" Esi says, still not believing the turn of events. "Woman, in what world does that make any sense?"

"That's what I'm trying to figure out," Liz exclaims, before stating she'll make some calls to find more intel on what's actually going on. But this hiccup might actually be a good thing?

"What Townsend learned, it's what Reddington's been trying so desperately to hide!" she concludes. "I don't know what this has to do with why Townsend wants to kill me but I get the sense that we are very close to the truth." Watch the clip to find out why Liz may be able to make something out of nothing.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

