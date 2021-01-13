x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Entertainment Tonight

The Best Matching Workout Clothes From Amazon

The Best Matching Workout Clothes From Amazon

Looking for new activewear? Amazon has so many stylish options of workout matching sets that won't break the bank.

We love coordinating pairs for their polished, fashion-forward look -- doubling as workout gear and versatile athleisure. From fun prints and chic details to monochrome style, we found the coolest matching sets of sports bras, leggings, tank tops and shorts that'll instantly elevate your workout wardrobe.

Shop our top picks of matching women's activewear available on Amazon below.

Studiotech Icon Series 'Ruffle' Yoga Bralette Sports Bra & High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging

Core 10

Core 10 matching set

Amazon

Studiotech Icon Series 'Ruffle' Yoga Bralette Sports Bra & High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging

>Core 10

This burgundy Core 10 matching set features a feminine ruffle detail on the sports bra with criss-cross back and along the side seam of the workout leggings. The medium-weight Studiotech performance fabric is perfect for a yoga session. 

SPORTS BRA

LEGGING

Essentials Track Jacket & Tiro 19 Training Pants

Adidas

Adidas

Amazon

Essentials Track Jacket & Tiro 19 Training Pants

>Adidas

The three-stripe Adidas track jacket and pant is a classic workout outfit. 

JACKET

PANT

Workout High Waist Athletic Seamless Leggings and Sports Bra Set

Jetjoy

Jetjoy

Amazon

Workout High Waist Athletic Seamless Leggings and Sports Bra Set

>Jetjoy

This Jetjoy seamless set comes with leggings and a racerback sports bra in a variety of colors. The workout clothing set has over 1,140 global ratings and priced under $30. 

Leopard Print Shorts and Sports Bra

Aleumdr

Aleumdr

Amazon

Leopard Print Shorts and Sports Bra

>Aleumdr

If you're into bike shorts, opt for this trendy leopard print pairing by Aleumdr.

Tossed Star Slim Racerback Cropped Tank & High-Waisted Midi Leggings

Beyond Yoga

beyond yoga

Shopbop/Amazon

Tossed Star Slim Racerback Cropped Tank & High-Waisted Midi Leggings

>Beyond Yoga

Sweat it out at your next workout routine in this adorable metallic star print jersey crop top and coordinating leggings from Beyond Yoga. 

TANK

LEGGING

Seamless Athletic Set Leggings and Long Sleeve Top

Toplook

Toplook

Amazon

Seamless Athletic Set Leggings and Long Sleeve Top

>Toplook

Try this on-trend long-sleeve top with thumbholes and matching workout pants with lots of stretch from Toplook.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2021

The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Best Products to Help Deal With Seasonal Depression on Blue Monday

Nordstrom End-of-the-Season Sale: Up to 60% Off Your Favorite Brands

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Shop the Coach Winter Sale -- Save 50% Off