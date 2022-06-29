'The Best Man: Final Chapters': Peacock Releases Premiere Date and First Look

Based on the Universal movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Lee, who oversaw the Best Man films and is behind the limited series, directed four episodes alongside Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad. Lee also served as a producer with Dayna Lynne North (Insecure, Veronica Mars).

"Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise," Lee said in a statement when the series was announced last February. "We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can't wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years."

Peacock

The limited series' reveal came nearly a year after Diggs hinted at The Best Man franchise continuing on the small screen. A month after the news dropped, ET spoke with Diggs ahead of him hosting that year's Critics Choice Awards, and he shared his excitement for the upcoming Peacock series.

"It's great that people want it. It's great that people want to do it. So we'll see what ends up happening," Diggs told ET at the time. "We haven't even read the script yet. I have no idea."

"That was one of the things that we asked for, was to see the script," he added. "And I don't know how much is changed from, I think the script was written years ago, but I don't know how it has changed."

Production for the series kicked off in March, with the stars and Lee sharing behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts for fans to enjoy.

Lee revealed that filming was in its "home stretch," following that up with a video of the cast and crew in New York City's Rockefeller Center.

ET spoke to Hall in March -- ahead of her hosting this year's Academy Awards -- and the actress admitted she couldn't be more excited to reunite with her Best Man castmates in the upcoming Peacock revival series.

"Originally it was going to be a movie," she shared, "but we get to really give a more expanded life and not have to sum up so much in two hours, so it should be really fun. I'm really excited to get back together and see my cast again."

The Best Man: Final Chapters premieres on Peacock Dec. 22.