The Best Home Gym Equipment

The perfect home gym setup means you no longer have to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer. All you need is the right workout equipment.

Your tools of choice will vary depending on your fitness level and fitness goals. Trying to lose weight? You might prefer to burn calories with cardio equipment like a treadmill or stationary bike. Want to tone up or build muscle? Grab a set of dumbbells and get into a strength-training routine.

In case you need a refresher on the benefits of regular exercise: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can improve your brain health, help you manage your weight, reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, strengthen your bones and muscles, and make you so much happier.

Whether you're setting up shop in your garage, your living room or your bedroom -- hey, whatever works! -- here's the home gym equipment you need to create your own killer indoor workout.