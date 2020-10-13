The Best Home Decor Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re furnishing your home or picking up a housewarming gift for someone special, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is here with major price cuts, just in time for the holidays.

The annual sale serves up hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.

The shopping event is exclusively for Prime Members, so make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

Since you only have two days to access these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals from Amazon Prime Day. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!