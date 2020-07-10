The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home

Scented candles never fail to get us in the mood for the holiday season -- it's basically an excuse to collect multiple to light every day and night! Plus, a candle makes for a great gift when you're stuck on what to buy while doing some early holiday shopping.

Whether you're looking for yourself or for a loved one, ET Style has curated a list of scented candles that'll warm up any home for a cozy, comfy feel the holidays bring. Shop various candle fragrances ranging in deliciously sweet to fresh and woody from beloved brands such as Nest, Byredo, Jo Malone and Voluspa.

Browse through our top picks of the best holiday candles ahead.