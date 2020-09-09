The Best Eye Cream From La Mer, Bliss, Drunk Elephant and More

Let's talk eye cream.

Unless you're blessed with J.Lo's genes, the skin around and under your eyes is likely to show signs of aging earlier than other parts of your face. Considering this area (called the periorbital hollow) is thinner and more delicate, it's no surprise that dark circles, wrinkles, puffiness and other under eye situations crop up -- and then stay put.

To combat and even help prevent these completely natural signs of getting older, adding a good eye cream to your skincare routine is essential. Look for ones full of anti-aging powerhouses, like retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, all of which can revive the look of mature skin with consistent, regular use.

No matter which eye cream you land on, be sure you're getting the most out of it by applying correctly. Many beauty experts recommend smoothing a pea-size amount of product between two fingers and applying to the under eye area by tapping it onto skin rather than rubbing (just as you would your concealer). Gently spread it along the orbital bone from the temples to the under eye, being careful not to deposit product on your lashes and being extra gentle on any patches of dry skin.

Ready for an awakening? Below, the best eye cream for all skin types.

