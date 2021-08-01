The Best Disney Channel Original Movies to Watch on Disney Plus

Disney+ recently announced a ton of new Star Wars and Marvel content, but that’s not the only reason for excitement when it comes to the streaming platform. In addition to Disney theatrical releases, there are more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, available to stream. That includes classic Disney films like Smart House, modern hits like the Descendants franchise and the phenomenon that was High School Musical.

Multiple generations have grown up watching these heartwarming, adventurous, and often, musical made-for-tv films featuring stars like Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato and Raven-Symoné.

Whether you are looking for some wholesome entertainment or want a blast of nostalgia, we’ve hand-selected some of the best Disney Channel Original Movies of all time that you can stream right now using your browser or the Disney+ app.

Don’t see your favorite?

You can watch nearly every Disney Channel Original Movie, and hundreds of other movies and shows, with a Disney+ subscription.

Cadet Kelly

Walt Disney Television, Inc.

You can’t make a Disney Channel list without Hilary Duff. Arguably her most iconic DCOM is Cadet Kelly. She plays an artistic, fashion-crazed teen who has to adjust to military school and deal with the cadet captain who’s trying to break her spirit.

Camp Rock

Camp Rock is a rock musical from 2008 starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, with memorable songs like “This Is Me” and “Our Time Is Here.” Make it a double feature by partnering it with its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

The Cheetah Girls

Walt Disney Television, Inc.

The Cheetah Girls is a musical about a group of friends (including Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton) who are discovered by a record producer while rehearsing for their high school talent show. It was such a hit, it led to two sequels and three video games.

The Color of Friendship

Walt Disney Television, Inc.

The Color of Friendship is a Disney Channel original drama about a white South African girl who is sent to live with a Black family in America during apartheid. The movie won the 2000 Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program and its themes are still relevant today.

Descendants

Descendants follows the children of famous Disney villains (like Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, played by Dove Cameron) as they attempt to steal the Fairy Godmother’s wand and free their parents from a magical prison island. The musical was so successful it spawned two sequels, two television shorts and a short film set in the universe.

High School Musical

You know it, you love it, you’ll be singing “Breaking Free” for the rest of the day. Some say the two sequels are even better than the original. Fortunately, they’re both on Disney+ too.

Lemonade Mouth

Lemonade Mouth is the story of a diverse group of teenagers meeting in detention, reminiscent of The Breakfast Club. Except when Disney teens meet in detention, they start a band. The movie succeeds thanks to a charismatic cast including Bridgit Mendler, Hayley Kiyoko and Naomi Scott.

Let It Shine

Let It Shine is a reinterpretation -- or should we say remix? -- of the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac. This hip-hop musical about a shy MC trying to win the heart of his dream girl undoubtedly has the most impressive rap songs in the DCOM catalog.

Smart House

Walt Disney Television, Inc.

Smart House is about a family that wins a high-tech home with a motherly virtual assistant who turns out to be a bit of a hassle. It’s a classic filled with laughs, a surprising amount of heart and an iconic choreographed dance sequence.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Walt Disney Television, Inc.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is one of the first, and best, Disney Channel Original Movies. Its zany humor, bright colors and approach to teen issues set the blueprint for generations of DCOMs to come. The story is about a space station teenager who is literally “grounded” to Earth. She must find her way back and save the station from an outside threat. It stars Kirsten Storms and Raven-Symoné.