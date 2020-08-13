The Best Beauty Essentials For the Beach

If you're heading to the beach this summer (safely with a face mask ), be sure to have beauty products that'll provide sun protection. Not only will they help prevent wrinkles and sunburn, it'll decrease the risk of getting skin cancer.

To help you choose the best beauty essentials to put in your beach bag, ET Style has gathered skincare, makeup and hair product that'll protect you from the harmful effects of UV rays and also be appropriate for water. Favorites include the new Fenty Skin 2-in-1 sunscreen moisturizer, Coola's scalp and hair mist and the ILIA tinted serum with SPF 40 that works as a lightweight foundation and skincare.