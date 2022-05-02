The Best and Most Stylish Celeb Power Couples at the 2021 Met Gala -- See the Pics!

The Met Gala is here! After last year's event was postponed and later canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, fashion's biggest night returns and some of the most stylish celeb couples lit up the carpet at Monday's big show.
Donning lavish and ornate outfits befitting this year's theme (In America: A Lexicon of Fashion), A-list lovebirds shined bright in jaw-dropping, next-level looks.
From Shawn Mendes showing off his abs while walking hand-in-hand with a gorgeous, purple-clad Camila Cabello, or Justin and Hailey Bieber walking the carpet in classic, black-tie glam, there were quote a few power couples who turned this year's Met Gala into a chic date night.
Here's a look at some of the most stunning celebrity couples who left their mark on this year's big fashion night.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Georgina Chapman and Adrian Brody
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
As for this year's patriot and historical theme, ET's Rachel Smith recently spoke with Met curator Andrew Bolton about the importance of the gala and how it is meant to celebrate American fashion.
"It is this montage of American fashion, and young designers. ... A lot of the expeditions, about 70 percent, are by young, contemporary designers. I'm hoping to see a lot of young designers dressing their guests in their own way, hopefully," he told ET.
The 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will both be themed around America. Part Two, taking place on May 2, 2022, is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.
According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
