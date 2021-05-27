The 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6 Trailer Is Here!

Below Deck Mediterranean is sailing back onto your TV screens. Bravo just dropped the first look at season 6 of the hit series, which features the return of Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Malia White (which might be a little awkward, seeing as Sandy "outed" Malia -- who is actually not queer -- near the end of season 5's run). The pair is joined by an all-new crew: Chief stewardess Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, stewardesses Lexi Wilson and Courtney Veale, as well as deckhands David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer and Mzi "Zee" Dempers. There's also a new boat -- Lady Michelle, an 180-food mega yacht -- and a new location, Sibenik, the oldest native Croatian town on the shores of the Adriatic Sea.

Bravo promises a "shocking franchise first" before the opening charter, as a serious crisis unfolds and leaves the staff to worry if the season will be over before it even begins. Of course, the crew will encounter one demanding charter group after another, all while continuing to provide the seven-star service that is expected in the Med. Between charters, long workdays lead to late-night hijinks, surprising hookups and one heated, over-the-top argument in the hot tub that leaves the group at a crossroads.

Watch the trailer here:

Katie takes over the position of chief stew from Hannah Ferrier, the franchise OG who departed Below Deck Med midway through filming season 5, after Malia turned her into Sandy for having undocumented prescription medication onboard. Katie has over six years of experience in yachting, and prides herself on her attention to detail. A firm believer in equal opportunities, she strives to keep her interior team on an equal footing which does not bode well with her stews. When she clashes with one of her crewmates, she is left to make tough decisions that could impact the entire boat.

Below Deck Mediterranean returns Monday, June 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Catch up on the first four seasons, now streaming on Peacock. Season 5 comes to the NBCUniversal streaming service on June 14.