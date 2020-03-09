'The Batman' Production Pauses Again After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Production on The Batman has shut down again after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed the production halt to ET on Thursday, explaining, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

ET has learned the U.K. production on the Matt Reeves-directed film -- which stars Pattinson as the latest iteration of the Caped Crusader -- had only resumed three days ago, after being shut down in March in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Vanity Fair was the first to report that it was Pattinson who had tested positive, leading to the production halt.

Despite the fact that the movie hasn't wrapped filming yet, Reeves dropped into DC FanDome last month to unveil the first footage from his take on the Dark Knight.

"He's like you and me. But if he has a superpower, it's his ability to endure," the director said of his approach to the iconic character. "[I'm telling] a version of Batman that isn't about how he became Batman but about the early days of being Batman. He's not perfect."

While fans had already seen Pattinson in his Batsuit -- along with a look at the Batmobile -- the teaser trailer showcased him as both Bruce Wayne and in action as Batman. We also got our first look at Zoë Kravitz's Selena Kyle mid-cat burglary and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

"I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I've always been a massive fan," Pattinson said via satellite during the panel.

The film takes place in Wayne's second year fighting crime as a Gotham vigilante. "He's trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place," Reeves explained. A string of murders will reveal the city is more corrupted than he could have ever imagined and inspire origin stories for an entire gallery of rogues.

"Selena isn't Catwoman yet. That's part of the journey. Oz isn't the Kingpin yet, he's the Penguin and he doesn't like being called that. The Riddler is just emerging for the first time," Reeves teased.

If that is Paul Dano's Riddler in the teaser -- as we suspect -- he's forgone his comic counterpart's customary bowler hat and matching suit. "If you are justice, please do not lie," he says in the voiceover. "What is the price for your blind eye?"

The ensemble also includes Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is set to open in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

See the full teaser trailer below.