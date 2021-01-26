'The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Responds to Body-Shaming Comments From Matt James' Friend

Victoria Larson is one of the most controversial contestants in the history of Bachelor Nation, but you can't say she's not confident!

The self-proclaimed "queen" of Matt James' season of The Bachelortook to Instagram on Tuesday to speak out on body-shaming comments front one of Matt's friends. The comments, made by a friend named Jerry, were made as Matt and his pals recently played a round of golf, in a video posted by @bachelornation.scoop.

In an attempt to distract Matt while he's putting, Jerry quips, "Now how was Victoria's body? 'Cause when I look at her, it doesn't look very nice … and you've been making out with this woman."

The group breaks into laughter at the comment, though Matt's face isn't seen onscreen. His response is simply to ask for someone to "pull the pin" so he can attempt his putt.

For her part, Victoria didn't seem too bothered, commenting on the video, "Cute.... I love my body," with a smiley face. She later shared pics of herself in a black bikini to her own page, with the caption, "Y’all r too much 😹💃🏽 body by @naturalpilates & @carriespilatesplus."

On Tuesday, Victoria sat down with Good Morning America to talk about her Bachelor experience and address claims of bullying made by some fans after she took aim -- and tried to take down -- several fellow contestants over the last four weeks.

Her roommate, Marylynn, was sent home after Victoria claimed she was "toxic" to Matt. Then, she set her sights on Sarah, who left on last week's episode after the women ganged up on her for interrupting a group date. On Monday, Victoria and Anna led the charge in making disparaging comments and spreading damaging rumors about a new contestant, Brittany, claiming that she was an escort.

"I anticipated being well received, so to get the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats, I wasn't really prepared for that at all. A hundred percent, it was shocking," Victoria said on GMA. "I don't think my kindness really got to show through and I really do have a good heart."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC. See more on this season in the video below.