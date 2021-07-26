'The Bachelorette's Andrew S. Says He's 'Embarrassed' by His Past Offensive Tweets (Exclusive)

Andrew Spencer is addressing his past offensive tweets. ET spoke with the 26-year-old pro football player at the taping of Bachelorette Katie Thurston's Men Tell All special, and he opened up about the recently resurfaced tweets.

Andrew, whose emotional breakup with Katie was one of the most dramatic of the season, said that his past tweets, most of which were penned between 2011 and 2014, do not represent the man he is today.

The tweets in question were fatphobic, racially charged and misogynistic. In a 2014 tweet, Andrew expressed interest in being the next Bachelor. Last year, the pro football player referred to former President Donald Trump as "hilarious."

"That's just really immature," Andrew told ET of his past tweets. "I own it and I don't downplay anything about it. I'm really sorry that people had to see that side of me."

"Obviously, you don't want to hide that. That's a part of my life and I own it, but that's nowhere near the person I am today," he continued. "I obviously show that every single day in how I speak. If my mom would've saw those tweets, she would've whooped my a** for sure."

Andrew added that the tweets are "100 percent not who I am and not who my family raised me to be."

"[I'm] definitely disappointed and embarrassed about that," he said, "but that is 1000 percent not who I am today."

Andrew isn't the first of Katie's men who had to address past social media posts.

On the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Justin Glaze, who is one of Katie's final three men, apologized for tweets he posted more than a decade ago, between the ages of 14 and 16. The tweets in question were disparaging toward the LGBTQ community, promoted colorism, and included insulting comments about Black women.

"I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used back in 2009 and 2011," Justin said. "The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That's not who I am. I just want to kind of speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will kind of get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now."

"... In any context, they shouldn't of come out of my mouth or [been posted] on Twitter. They're hurtful. Over those years, I know as I've matured and evolved and grown as a person, I'm a totally different version of Justin than I was," he added. "I know those words would never come out of my mouth, because I know the weight that they carry, no matter what context they're used in. I understand how much allyship and support those groups that I offended need."

