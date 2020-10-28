'The Bachelorette': Zach J. Reposts a Fan Saying 'Boycott Clare' After His Awkward Exit

Zach J. is receiving support from his fans after host Chris Harrison sent him home on Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette.

Following his elimination from the show, Zach took to his Instagram Story to repost his fan support, including one video that featured two people stating, "Boycott Clare," in reference to this season's lead, Clare Crawley.

Zach had to pack his bags after a kiss gone wrong during his one-on-one date with Clare. During the awkward moment, Clare leaned in for a kiss, but Zach didn't do the same. When Clare began walking away, Zach called the encounter "a huge mix-up" and followed her as she retreated.

Once in her room, Clare said she was "triggered" by the experience, which she called "really uncomfortable."

"I just tried to walk away, he grabs me. That kind of triggers me, and kind of scared me," she said. "I didn't want to be near him in that moment. If I want to walk away because I'm uncomfortable, let me walk away."

In lieu of attending the planned dinner date with Zach, Clare had Chris send him home on her behalf.

In the same video calling for people to "boycott Clare," the off-camera person also remarked, "That's so crappy. He seems like a great guy."

"She had her mind made up a long time ago," another post Zach shared read. "Not gonna lie, she's hard to watch. @zaczachzachary is way too nice for her."

"#JusticeForZach," a third post read. "He didn't pull away -- she stopped! These poor guys didn't even have a chance."

Another reposted message expressed hope that Zach will join Bachelor in Paradise.

When ET spoke to Chris about the elimination, the host said that "there was no coming back" from the awkward pool moment.

"Clare clearly saw Zach was not the man for her, that was not gonna happen. He was not gonna go further than that. There was no reason to go through with that dinner, there's no reason to put anybody through that dinner," he told ET. "For her to go and fake it, and just not give him a rose, and for Zach to try and put himself out there and try and fix it -- the damage had been done at that point."

"He wasn't getting that rose, so we thought, 'Why do this? Why take advantage of this scene and drag it all out when this guy's just going home?'" Harrison continued. "So I just stepped in and said, let's just be done with this and go on our separate ways."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. (Due to election coverage, next week's episode airs on a special night -- Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET.)