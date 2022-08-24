'The Bachelorette': Rachel, Gabby and Many of Their Men Agree on Who the Next Bachelor Should Be (Exclusive)

Pretty much everyone is pulling for the same guy to be the next Bachelor. When ET spoke with Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and many of the men who vied for their hearts on The Bachelorette, the choice for the next franchise lead seemed clear.

"Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!" Gabby told ET at the taping of the "Men Tell All" special. She was of course referring to Nate Mitchell, the single dad and electrical engineer that she sent home in heartbreaking fashion earlier this season.

"He knows how to treat women. He's so smart, he's old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading -- not reading social media, reading actual books," Gabby gushed. "He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He's a real, true definition of a man."

While Rachel agreed that Nate would be great, she couldn't help but throw Tyler Norris' name into the running, after she broke up with him ahead of his Hometown date.

"From Gabby's side I would say Nate, [he's] incredible, and from my side, maybe Tyler. Who knows?" Rachel said. "... They really couldn't go wrong."

Mario Vassall agreed with Rachel, noting that both Nate and Tyler are good options to lead The Bachelor.

"Nate, his name comes to mind... Nate is a fun, standup guy," he said. "... I'm a big fan of Tyler Norris. We saw his breakup with Rachel. That was tough to watch. [I'm a] big fan of him, his character. He wears his heart of his sleeve. I wouldn't be mad if he took that position."

Despite his name being thrown around, Tyler didn't seem too interested in the gig, telling ET, "I couldn't even imagine dating two women at the same time, let alone 30-something women, but then again, you can't take anything out of the cards."

As such, Tyler pointed to Nate as a solid Bachelor choice. "My man, Nate, he's the sweetest, most genuine guy," Tyler said. "I would love to see him. He brings flair too... My man would do a great job."

James Clarke, better known as Meatball, also singled out Nate as a potential pick, before host Jesse Palmer sang Nate's praises.

"Nate is a standup guy. He's an amazing person. He's mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he's vulnerable, he respects women, and he's a great dad," Jesse said. "I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate."

Jesse, though, broke from the pack in terms of who he hopes to see as the next Bachelor.

"Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?" Jesse questioned. "... I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters."

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

While nearly every person asked named Nate as one of their Bachelor picks, things were decidedly less unanimous in terms of if he should take on the job alone, or have a co-Bachelor next season.

"We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another's side," Gabby said of herself and Rachel. "I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season."

"I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us," Rachel agreed. "Lots to live up to, of course!"

While Meatball was on the fence about the whole thing, Mario was against the idea completely, telling ET that ABC should "absolutely not" cast two guys for the role. Tyler sided with Mario.

"I think watching back the two Bachelorette thing was a lot," Tyler said. "Having two Bachelors would be the same thing. I think they should stick to one."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.