'The Bachelorette' Preview: There Are More Men Than Beds on Mansion Move-in Day (Exclusive)

Having the most men in Bachelorette history makes for some unusual conundrums. In an exclusive clip of Monday's episode of the ABC series, 29 men move into the mansion, but not all of those guys were lucky enough to land a bed.

"Last night, after the rose ceremony was canceled, 29 of us moved into the mansion," Zach, a tech executive, tells the cameras. "There's not enough beds for all of us. I mean, you can't walk around this mansion without stepping on someone."

He wasn't lying, as guys are seen sleeping outside, before heading into the kitchen where the large group of guys are cooking up eggs and popping champagne.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke with leading ladies Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, the pair joked that it was the men who they were on the outs with that ended up spending the night outside.

"We're mad at them, they're in a tent outside," Rachel quipped, with Gabby jokingly adding of the guys, "Let's see how bad you really wanna be here."

As for what the house smelled like with nearly 30 guys living there, Gabby told ET that it reeked of "B.O."

"We're lucky we did not have to live there," Rachel agreed.

While some men are focused on their sleeping arrangements, in the preview, Nate is more concerned about what lies ahead in his Bachelorette journey.

"I'm trying to get a grasp on how the rest of the week is going to go," the electrical engineer says. "I don't know if they're going to split it up half and half. Is Gabby going to take the guys that she's feeling? Is Rachel going to take the men she's feeling? How many one-on-ones [will there be]? Are there going to be any one-on-ones?"

All of those questions, Gabby and Rachel told ET, will be answered on the fly throughout their season.

"No one knew how to navigate it and what was going to happen, so we all learned along the way," Rachel said. "The guys learned with us, so it’s just watching us figure it out pretty much."

Gabby agreed, telling ET, "It’s a lot of trial and error. As everyone knows, it’s never been done before, so I think it provides problems that we didn't even know to expect. I don't think that viewers will know [either]. It's lots of problem solving and solutioning in the moment, so I think it'll be a good change."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.