'The Bachelorette' Preview Teases More Drama With Thomas and Blake's Arrival

As if Katie Thurston doesn't have enough drama with her current Bachelorette men, another guy is joining the mix next week. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode, fans got a peek at the moment where Katie finds out Blake Moynes has arrived.

Fans of the franchise know of Blake, as he appeared on both Clare Crawley's shortened season of The Bachelorette, and stayed on for a chance at love when Tayshia Adams took over the leading lady gig.

Tayshia, as both Blake's ex and the co-host of Katie's season alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, is the one to tell Katie of Blake's arrival.

"Someone from my past reached out to me, and he's here," Tayshia tells Katie.

When ET spoke with Tayshia earlier this month, she revealed how she felt about her ex joining the show.

"I definitely sat across for him and I was just staring and I'm like, 'What exactly are you doing here, sir?'" Tayshia told ET. "... Blake is a really good guy and I heard him out. I really just said, 'Go for what you want. Follow your heart.' If it was trying to vie for Katie’s heart, I support him for that."

Elsewhere in the preview, some guys show how far they'll go for love as they get waxed during a group date, while other men remain focused on Thomas' intentions.

One says Thomas "will do anything" to come out on top, while another calls him "a terrible person," and a third says that "he came here for a platform."

Thomas appears to be convincing Katie of his feelings toward her for a bit, but eventually she begins feeling "so defeated" by the drama in the house.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.