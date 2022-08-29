'The Bachelorette: MTA': Gabby and Rachel React to Hayden and Chris Not Showing Up Amid Backlash (Exclusive)

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's Bachelorette villains did not want to face the music. On Monday's "Men Tell All" special neither Hayden Markowitz nor Chris Austin made an appearance, and this season's leading ladies had a lot to say about it.

"I'm not surprised that Hayden didn't show up tonight," Rachel told ET. "I really think that everyone was able to see his character during the show. Him showing up tonight and not apologizing, not only to me but to Gabby, is kind of a true testament to his character and who he is."

"I’m honestly not surprised," Gabby agreed. "I think they're trying to protect themselves. They're getting a lot of backlash online and from Bachelor Nation, which I think, at this point, I do kind of think they deserve."

During their time on the show, both Hayden and Chris drew criticism. The former man did so when he told Gabby she was "rough around the edges" and denied saying "I can't trust these b**ches" when Rachel confronted him about it. He did apologize on Instagram for his behavior, though he's since deleted the post.

Meanwhile, Chris drew the ire of Bachelor Nation when he discussed Fantasy Suites just days into the season, telling other guys that it'd be a "deal-breaker" for him if the Bachelorette "decides to have sex with multiple people." Chris posted a pic of himself on Instagram after the controversy, which he captioned "Lesson Learned #selfimporvement."

While Hayden and Chris opted out of "MTA," Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini, both of whom were controversial contestants, did show up. The former man explained his reasons for switching from Rachel to Gabby, while Jacob apologized for telling Gabby that he wouldn't "have the heart to continue" if she was his only option.

"Jacob really showed them what they could have done and what they could of been," Gabby told ET of Hayden and Chris. "I think [with] Jacob, hopefully people will watch it and give him a second [chance]. I feel like Hayden could have done something similar, but he was too scared, so to each their own."

"I fully appreciate and understand how difficult it is to come on a set in front of your contemporaries and have to relive uncomfortable moments and things you probably aren't very proud of," host Jesse Palmer agreed. "I get it because I’ve been there, but the thing about 'Men Tell All,' it's a show that gives people the opportunity to come and explain themselves and share their side of the story. I think for Chris and Hayden tonight not showing up, I think that was a huge, huge missed opportunity. It's why I respect a guy like Logan."

Mario Vassall shared a similar sentiment, telling ET that he's "genuinely mad" that Hayden didn't show up.

"I’m actually very upset that he's not here and that he didn't get a chance to own up to some of the things that he said in the same fashion that Logan did," he said. "... It takes a lot of courage to come here, to stand and to give an apology and to make your intentions known as clearly as he did. That takes bravery and it’s something not everyone can do... I’m actually genuinely upset that [Hayden] didn't show up. I think that speaks a lot about his character."

Logan himself concurred, telling ET, "I think this would’ve been a great opportunity for Hayden to have a face-to-face apology that I think was much needed."

"An Instagram post that gets deleted is not good enough," he said. "I hope he finds a way to make that happen. I think that that was a mistake not to come."

Meatball also weighed in, telling ET that Chris and Hayden not making a "MTA" appearance shows Bachelor Nation "who they are as people," and that they didn't "have the courage to at least apologize."

Meanwhile, Tyler Norris couldn't find it in himself to defend Hayden's choice not to come to "MTA," despite telling ET that he has "a good friendship" with the leisure executive.

"I think tonight would've been a great opportunity for him to really open up and be genuine. I am a little disappointed in him for not being here, but my friendship with him, that’s something that I don't regret whatsoever," he said. "I just wish he came here, and really said his part, and made the apology right there and then with the women."

As for why his pal didn't do just that, Hayden speculated, "I just think it’s a lot of heat with this world."

"You're dealing with people that you don’t even know, that really, truly don’t even know you, and make you feel terrible," Tyler said. "It's tough to see and you just think to yourself, 'I don’t even wanna be involved with this whatsoever'... [It's] definitely tough to put yourself out there, but I wish he had."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.