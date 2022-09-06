'The Bachelorette' Finale Preview: Rachel and Gabby Break Down as Jesse Teases 'Crazy Controversy' Ahead

A "crazy controversy" is forthcoming. At the end of Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, viewers were shocked when things in Mexico were left on cliffhanger, a situation that host Jesse Palmer explained from the WB lot in Los Angeles, California.

"We felt it was right to wait until Rachel and Gabby and all their men could be here to address all the drama," Jesse said of why the end of Rachel's post-Fantasy Suite conversation with Zach wasn't shown. "... You will all bear witness to the crazy controversy that’s about to ensue... Prepare yourselves for the most shocking finale of all time."

Fans got a peek at said controversy with a preview of the finale, which opened on Rachel sobbing and Gabby declaring, "I don’t want to do this anymore. I want to leave here."

The preview then goes back to the moments after Zach confronted Rachel at the rose ceremony about what he called their "inauthentic" night in the Fantasy Suite.

"For people who say they care about me to question my character, it’s really disappointing," Rachel tells Zach, Tino and Aven as they await roses.

Afterward, in a conversation with one man, Rachel states, "This is straight-up shattering everything that you promised me."

Meanwhile, Tino may be feeling uncertain about the process as he emotionally says, "There’s no way that this works out. Just get me out of this. Let me out!"

Somehow, though, Rachel and Gabby both believe they're gearing up for an engagement. At least until one of Rachel's men is "unsure" about popping the question.

"I think definitely you should kick him in the f**king d**k. You don’t deserve this," Gabby tells Rachel, before the pilot herself tells one man, "You changed your story so many times. I’m done."

Things appear to get testy with Aven too, as Rachel questions, "Why are you yelling at me?" during a discussion. Then, to Zach, Rachel states, "You told me things and then you went back against what you said."

"I want this to work," Rachel sobs to the cameras. "I’ve given him nothing but the best."

While things ended with Gabby declaring she'd found the love of her life in Erich, it turns out not to be that simple.

"I want to date you," Erich tells her in the preview. "Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go."

"I’m so sick of this," Gabby cries. "What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he’s not ready to propose? It makes me feel like I’m unlovable."

The dramatic preview ends with Rachel telling one man, "You’re lying straight to my face. I want an answer for why you did what you did."

When ET spoke to Rachel at the "Men Tell All" taping, she teased the emotional episodes ahead.

"There are always going to be tears, me especially but Gabby as well, we really wear our hearts on our sleeves. We're so in touch with our emotions and people are going to see that up until the end," she said. "I know it's been a little bit of a controversy online with the crying, the emotions, but it's real and it's human. I hope people are able to go on this ride with us and ultimately just see that we're following our hearts."

Part 1 of The Bachelorette's live, two-part season finale will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.