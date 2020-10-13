'The Bachelorette': Every Time a First Impression Rose Winner Has Been the Final Pick

Clare Crawley will meet 31 eligible bachelors when her season ofThe Bachelorette kicks off on Tuesday night, but only one will earn her first impression rose.

The very first first impression rose was given out on season 10 of The Bachelor in 2007, starring Andy Baldwin. While The Bachelor doesn't have a great track record of first impression rose winners lasting until the finale (or final couples actually lasting in the real world), The Bachelorette is a different story.

The spinoff, known for its higher success rate in couples, also has a recent streak of first impression rose winners being the last one standing. Starting with DeAnna Pappas in 2008 (the first Bachelorette to hand out a first impression rose), six men who earned the honor in the premiere ended up being the Bachelorette's final pick. Here's every first impression rose winner who's gone on to get engaged.

Season 4: Jesse Csincsak

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

DeAnna Pappas handed out three first impression roses during her season in 2008, to Jesse Csincsak, Jeremy Anderson and Richard Mathy. It was Jesse whom she couldn't get off her mind, however, as the professional snowboarder made it all the way to the finale, where he proposed.

DeAnna and Jesse had a wedding date set for the following year, but they split in November 2008. She's now married to Stephen Stagliano, the brother of Michael Stagliano (who appeared on Jillian Harris' Bachelorette season), and they share two kids. Jesse, meanwhile, has three kids with his wife, Ann Lueders (who appeared on Pappas' runner-up, Jason Mesnick's, season of The Bachelor).

Season 6: Roberto Martinez

ABC

Ali Fedotowsky gave insurance agent Roberto Martinez her first impression rose during her premiere in 2010, and they went on to get engaged in her finale. Though the pair broke up in November 2011, they remained friends -- with Ali even vouching for Roberto to become the Bachelor.

The blonde beauty, meanwhile, is now married to radio personality Kevin Manno and they share two kids.

Season 11: Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe had to go through a bit of her own competition to become the Bachelorette in 2015, but the men voted her to become their lead over Britt Nilsson, and she rewarded Shawn with the first impression rose. Shawn beat out Nick Viall as Kaitlyn's final pick, and the pair stayed engaged for over three years before their breakup last fall.

Kaitlyn is now dating one of Becca Kufrin's castoffs, Jason Tartick, while Shawn has yet to publicly announce any new relationship.

Season 12: Jordan Rodgers

The chemistry between JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers was undeniable when they first met on her 2016 premiere -- and they shared their first kiss that night. JoJo and Jordan got engaged during her finale just months later, and they're still going strong.

Season 13: Bryan Abasolo

Bryan Abasolo came out of the limo speaking Spanish to Rachel Lindsay, and that just about did the trick. Bryan's relationship with Rachel only grew after he earned her first impression rose. After she sent home Peter Kraus in her finale, Bryan proposed. Two years later, they tied the knot in a destination wedding.

Season 14: Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin continued the trend in her 2018 season premiere, giving her first impression rose to medical sales representative Garrett Yrigoyen. They got engaged in her finale, but following Garrett's Instagram scandal and public confrontations with Kufrin's friend Rachel Lindsay, as well their private "ups and downs," the couple announced their split in September 2020.

Only time will tell if Clare's intuition on night one leads her to her true love.The Bachelorette returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.