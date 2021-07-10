'The Bachelor' Star Nick Viall Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Nick Viall is celebrating a major milestone with his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. The Bachelor star shared a shirtless picture of him kissing Joy's cheek on Instagram on Friday, noting that it was their 1-year anniversary.

"Celebrating 1 year ish, by visiting the hotel where it all started," he wrote, tagging The Williamsburg Hotel. "Thankful for every moment I have with you @nnataliejjoy ❤️.

Viall, 40, also shared a picture of him kissing 22-year-old Joy while she took a mirror selfie. Joy clearly approved of the sweet post, commenting, "Kiss my cheek forever!!! ❤️"

Joy shared her own pictures from their romantic getaway, writing, "This has been the best year of my life, and it’s because of you 🤍." Viall replied, "Right back at you ❤️."

The couple got plenty of well-wishes from Bachelor Nation, including from Ben Higgins, who commented on Viall's post, "She's lucky." Meanwhile, Demi Burnett commented on Joy's post, writing "Not because you met me? 😜 love y'all so much ❤️."

Viall made things Instagram official with Joy, a surgical technologist, in January. ET spoke to Viall last August, and he said having a family was still his No. 1 priority since first trying to find love on TV as a contestant on Andi Dorfman's 2014 season of The Bachelorette. Watch the video below for more.