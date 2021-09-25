'The Bachelor' Shares the First Look at the Women Who Might Compete on Season 26

There's no official Bachelor yet, but we know the ladies who are going to be competing for his heart!

On Saturday, ABC shared the first look at the potential women that might be competing on the next season of The Bachelor. Posted on the show's Facebook page, 30 women appear ranging from ages 23 to 33. However, not all of these ladies will make it to night one.

"We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose," the caption reads on the post.

While ABC has yet to confirm who the next Bachelor will be, Clayton Echard seemingly teased his role as the show's next lead. The 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep appeared to be filming for the upcoming season in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.

"I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous," Clayton told a gathered crowd, according to video obtained by local news station Fox 2 Now. "I’m looking to find my person."

Sean Flower, the mayor of Eureka, also appeared to confirm Clayton's casting when he posted about the shoot on Facebook.

"Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next Bachelor, and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00," the mayor wrote. "Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot."

Clayton, a former college football player, is set to appear on Michelle Young's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Though that season has yet to air, speculation about Clayton's Bachelor casting began earlier this month, when E! published photos of a man that resembled him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show. Multiple outlets later confirmed his cast. ET previously reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Oct. 19. The Bachelor typically airs in January, though an official premiere date has yet to be announced. Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing Tuesdays on ABC.