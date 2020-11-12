'The Bachelor': Matt James' Official Cast Announced -- Meet His 32 Women!

Matt James' season of The Bachelor is just around the corner! The 28-year-old was announced as the first Black Bachelor in June, and now his official cast has been revealed.
Matt's contestants are mostly in their 20s. The average age is 25, with the youngest contestant, Kit, being 21, and the oldest, Magi, 32. About half of the cast appear to be women of color.
Though Matt is starting his Bachelor journey with 32 women, he'll have to end Night One with just 24.
As we anxiously await his premiere, get to know the cast below. (And their Instagrams are hyperlinked to their names -- you're welcome!)
Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Oregon.
Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Alicia, 24, a professional ballerina from New York City, New York
Amber, 30, a nursing student from Costa Mesa, California
Anna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Illinois
Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, California
Carolyn, 30, a journalist from Los Angeles, California
Casandra, 25, a social worker from Newport Beach, California
Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, New York
Corrinne, 22, a marketing manager from Pomfret, Connecticut
Emani, 25, a realtor from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, New York
Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, Texas
Kaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Illinois
Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington
Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, North Carolina
Kimberly, 28, an airline recruiter from Seattle, Washington
Kit, 21, a socialite from New York City, New York
Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, New Jersey
Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Florida
Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, Ethiopia
Mari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Maryland
Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, California
MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, Ohio
Pieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Oregon
Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia
Saneh, 25, an IT consultant from Denver, Colorado
Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, California
Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, California
Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tennessee
Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, California
The 32 contestants are dwindled down from a list released in October of 43 women who could appear on Matt's cycle.
In a recent interview with ET, Chris Harrison said fans are going to "absolutely fall in love" with Matt when they see him on screen.
"He is so unbelievably genuine, smart, kind, has such a great head on his shoulders. He's a perfect Bachelor, he is the kind of guy this show was made for," he raved.
"The women that are coming in to be on the show are unbelievably lucky. They're going to find an amazing man to fall in love with. And I can't wait to get on set, start shooting for him, night one begins and we get going again," Chris added. "I did see that [a headline] claimed we have started shooting the show. I'm still home in my office. Matt, if you're out there, dude, don't give out any roses yet!"
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.
