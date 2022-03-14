'The Bachelor' Finale: Susie Considers Speaking to Clayton in Dramatic Preview

Susie may not be done with Clayton after all. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans got a sneak peek look at the second part of the season's two-part finale, in which Clayton grapples with his feelings for the one who got away.

During part one of the season finale, Clayton convinced Gabby and Rachel not to leave the show when they learned that Susie did just that because he was in love with three women and had been intimate with two.

Both Gabby and Rachel met Clayton's parents and brothers to successful results, but despite that, Clayton couldn't stop thinking about Susie, and told host Jesse Palmer that he wants "one more shot" with the wedding videographer.

In the preview for Tuesday's finale, Clayton reiterates those feelings, saying, "I have fallen in love with two women, but I can’t stop thinking about Susie."

With that in mind, Jesse has a conversation with Susie, telling her, "I think he really regrets how it ended. If you’re up for it, you should go and see Clayton."

As all of this is going down, though, Clayton must have tough conversations with both Gabby and Rachel. "I do love you," he tells the former woman, a declaration she says "is bulls**t!"

"You never once fought for me," a crying Rachel tells Clayton, as Gabby fumes in a confessional, "You don’t tell three women that you love them."

The camera then flashes to Clayton crying as he looks down at an engagement ring, and Jesse promises the audience that they're in for "the most shocking ending in Bachelor history."

When ET spoke to Clayton earlier this month, he admitted that he didn't "feel optimistic" about how the conclusion of his season would "be received" by Bachelor Nation.

"I think it's going to foster a lot of discussion. There's going to be a lot of opinions. I just hope that people understand that I did what I did with the best of intentions and that I'm not a bad person," he said. "I just followed my heart, but unfortunately doing that led me down a very unfavorable path that made things extremely challenging."

"I hope people have grace and understand that... 'Hey, it's a lot. And I don't think we can peg this guy as a bad guy from just what happened... He had a lot on his shoulders,'" Clayton continued. "But again, I accept full responsibility for everything I did. So people will decide to cast judgment on my character when it's all said and done and they have the right to do that."

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor will conclude Tuesday, March 15, with a two-hour finale. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Clayton's season with all of our Bachelor content.