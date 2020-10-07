'The Baby-Sitters Club' Fashion: Get the Look of Each Tween's Personal Style

If you're seeking something uplifting (and nostalgic) to watch right now as part of your quarantine binge lineup, Netflix's reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club is sure to melt your heart in the best way. The 2020 version is a new adaptation of the beloved tween characters from Ann M. Martin's book series as they embark on their baby-sitting business in the fictional suburb of Stoneybrook, Connecticut -- Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez).

With distinct personalities, each of the middle schoolers also has unique personal style, which was brought to life onscreen by the show's costume designer, Cynthia Summers. Whether you're a tween or an adult, we can all agree the fashion is on point in every episode and it's easy to get inspired by each look from club president Kristy's effortless, sporty style to artsy Claudia's bold, vibrant look.

ET Style has gathered key wardrobe pieces to create their looks, and be sure to check out ET's interview with Summers, who broke down her approach to each girl's style.

Shop our picks ahead.

Kristy Thomas

The club's president and founder, Kristy is all about comfort by way of casual basics and sportswear with a touch of '90s influence. Think oversized overalls, soft sweatshirts, sporty sneakers and caps.

Shop Her Look:

Claudia Kishi

She's an artist who marches to the beat of her own drum and isn't afraid to wear what she wants. Claudia loves color, patterns, head-turning accessories and a variety of silhouettes.

Shop Her Look:

Stacey McGill

Originally from Manhattan, Stacey has a style that immediately says "city girl." She often combines polished pieces and on-trend wares for a sleek result. Stacey's staple is definitely a chic, feminine blouse.

Shop Her Look:

Mary Anne Spier

Buttoned tops, skirts and loafers are key pieces in recreating Mary Anne's preppy style. She likes to keep her look simple and grounded.

Shop Her Look:

Dawn Schafer

The California girl stays true to her West Coast aesthetic -- cool, casual and free-spirited. This teaming of graphic T-shirt, camo pants, Vans shoes and beaded bracelet is so Dawn.

Shop Her Look: