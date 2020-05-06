The Amazon Fashion Summer Sale: Everything We Know So Far

Something to look forward to: Amazon is planning a summer fashion sale event, called the Big Style Sale, on June 22.

According to CNBC, the online retail giant intends to provide a boost to sellers whose sales were drastically affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, which is usually held in July. The sale also serves as an opportunity for shoppers who have been hit financially in recent months to buy things at a discount.

After a notice was sent to sellers on Tuesday, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the event is happening. "The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," the spokeswoman said. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

In addition to everyday essentials, tech gear and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, you can find pretty much anything you're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Nike and Ray-Ban, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels. Amazon also purchased Shopbop in 2006.

As we wait for more details on the Big Style Sale to be revealed, take a look at some of our favorite Amazon Fashion brands:

Daily Ritual: Soft and cozy basics -- from joggers to jumpsuits -- created with lounging in mind. Shop the brand's wide array of regular and plus sizes.

Goodthreads: Men's and women's denim of all varieties, plus everything you need to go with it: tops, outerwear and accessories.

Lark & Ro: All kinds of workwear (blazers, shift dresses, trousers) and elevated basics (printed camis, stirrup leggings, tie-waist button-downs).

Spotted Zebra: Cheery and affordable children's clothes, often in convenient two- or three-packs. Stock up on your kids' favorite Disney gear here, too.

Mae: Loungewear, underthings and swimwear whose bestsellers include cropped French terry pants, matching pajama sets and a silky sleep mask.

