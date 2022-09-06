Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Janet Jackson Surprise at London Performance: 'I'm Still Gagging!'

Teyana Taylor got a special surprise during a recent London stop on her farewell tour. On Monday, the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the "love" and "energy" she felt during the sold-out show and gush over a surprise visit from Janet Jackson.

After thanking fans for giving her a “magical” night she’ll never forget, Taylor shared that Jackson's “beautiful surprise” helped further drive home the amount of respect and admiration she has for the pop icon.

"Def one of the greatest surprises of my life," the mother of two wrote alongside several photos of the show and the backstage surprise. "Thank you for ur loving words always.... No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen."

The two singers have been close for several years, often sharing words of love and support for one another throughout the years. Taylor even took part in a Jackson tribute set for her BMI Icon award in 2018.

When Taylor first began talking about her plans for retirement back in 2020, Jackson backed the younger singer via a post on Instagram, encouraging her not to give up on her talent. "You have an undeniable gift from God," the 56-year-old wrote at the time, adding that Taylor brings "something so special" to the industry.

"Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit #1, or win any awards? We do this for the love, the passion and the fans," she added. "Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable. I luv you and know that I’m here for you always."

Taylor decided to leave music behind in 2021, a decision she made as a result of feeling undervalued as an artist within the industry. This year's Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour is the second part of her farewell, after she wrapped up part one in November, which was meant to usher in her retirement.

TheLast Rose Petal Farewell Tour is expected to conclude in Paris, France, at the Bataclan on Sep. 8.