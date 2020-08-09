Teyana Taylor Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is officially a mom of two! The 29-year-old singer gave birth to her second child with her husband, Iman Shumpert, on Sunday.

Proud dad Shumpert announced the news on Twitter. "She’s here! Sept 6 2020 | Rue Rose Shumpert. A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins. Welcome babygirl...we love you," he shared along with a sweet video of their new bundle of joy.

She’s here! Sept 6 2020 | Rue Rose Shumpert. A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins. Welcome babygirl...we love you! pic.twitter.com/SggTDWGSCe — Iman. (@imanshumpert) September 7, 2020

Shumpert took to Instagram to reveal that baby Rue Rose was delivered in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital, just like their 4-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla (also known as Junie.)

"At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital," he wrote. "Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore."

Taylor shared her husband's same post on her Instagram page, adding, "We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️."

Taylor and 30-year-old Shumpert have been married since 2016. She announced she was pregnant with their second child in June through her music video for her song, "Wake Up Love." The big reveal came when Junie joined them in bed and the singer showed off her bare baby bump. Junie kissed and cradled her mom's belly as they all blew kisses to the camera.

Shortly after, she announced that singer Erykah Badu was going to be the midwife for her second child. In December 2015, Taylor ended up giving birth to Junie on her bathroom floor three weeks before her due date with the assistance of her husband.

"I don't know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby," Taylor told Nick Cannon during a Power 106 radio interview. "I'll make sure it's not on the toilet or the bathroom floor."

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah," she continued. "Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'm going to have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

ET spoke with Taylor in July, and she further talked about having Badu as her midwife.

"I think it was dope to let everybody know what the plan was because her energy is just everything," Taylor said of reaching out to her. "Because I'm so heavy on meditation, she's been so supportive... So it's just like, it's amazing."

She also talked about how her second pregnancy has been different from her first.

"I'm nervous, you know, like, Junie was unexpected, so it's like, with the new baby, like, sometimes I feel like the birth of Junie didn't hurt because I was [so] in shock," she shared. "So now being prepared for it, I'm back to square one. Like, 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. A whole baby's about to come out of my vagina.' The thing that's going through my head is like, 'Oh, this is about to happen!'"

"I'm learning now, every pregnancy is different," she added. "I've been sick in ways that I've never experienced with Junie, with the new baby. So I can't assume that, you know, the next birth is gonna probably be as seamless, or as quick... I ain't gonna front, I'm thinking in my head, there's so much stuff running through my head, I don't know what to do with myself."

Watch the video below for more: