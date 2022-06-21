Tessa Thompson Says Luke is the Funniest Hemsworth Brother at 'Westworld' Premiere (Exclusive)

Tessa Thompson is weighing in on the on-going debate about the Hemsworth brothers. According to the celebrated actress, Luke Hemsworth is definitively the funniest Hemsworth.

Tessa stunned in gold on the carpet at the black carpet at HBO's premiere of Westworld season 4 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the new season and her Australian co-star.

Luke, who'd walked the carpet ahead of Tessa, predicted that, if asked, she'd name him as the funniest of his three brothers -- including Chris and Liam Hemsworth. As it turns out, that proved true.

"Of all his brothers, he is definitely the funniest one. That's true," Tessa said with a laugh. "I've spent time with all of them, and Luke Hemsworth is the funniest one."

"But I don't compare!" she added quickly. "They're all beautiful Hemsworthians. You need them all!"

Tessa stars alongside Luke in Westworld and has starred alongside Chris in several MCU films -- including Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder-- as well as 2019's Men in Black: International. This means she only needs to star alongside Liam to complete "the trifecta."

"We've definitely said that, but who knows? I hope!" Tessa said of working with Liam. "[But] Maybe when I complete the trifecta, I'll just vanish into thin air! Who knows?!"

Meanwhile, when it comes to the forthcoming season of her hit HBO sci-fi drama, Tessa says that fans should be ready for surprises the likes of which they've never seen on the show before.

"I think [fans] will sink their teeth into all the fundamental questions we ask about the nature of our humanity. It's a show that continues to surprise, especially us, but definitely the audience," Tessa shared. "Things always seem to turn in really surprising directions and, in this season, even more than any that we've seen before."

Season 4 of Westworld debuts June 26 on HBO.