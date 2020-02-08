Terry Crews Speaks Out After Gabrielle Union Again Slams His Lack of Support on 'AGT' Battle

Terry Crews says he will "continue to apologize" to Gabrielle Union. The actor issued his "third public apology" to Union on Saturday after she again slammed him last week, calling out his lack of support amid her claims of discrimination at America's Got Talent.

"This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I'm sorry, @itsgabrielleu #reconciliation," he tweeted.

Union didn't hold back in her critique of Crews on Jemele Hill's podcast last week. "People hit me all day long and are like, what's happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability -- which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door," she said.

Crews commented on Union's battle with AGT and NBC in January, saying during a Today show interview that her claims of a "racist and misogynistic" workplace was "never" his experience. "It was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment," he said at the time. "The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white -- it was everything in the gamut."

"Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board?” Union asked in her conversation with Hill. "I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity."

The L.A.'s Finest star noted that she supported Crews when he came forward to share his alleged sexual assault by a Hollywood executive in 2017, but he did not reciprocate and offer her his support amid her claims at NBC.

"Not to say if I offer you solidarity I expect you to be the getaway driver during a bank robbery -- that's what he made it sound like in one of those series of tweets," Union said on the podcast, seemingly referring to Crews’ January tweet, which read, "Just 'cuz you gave me eggs -- don’t mean I owe you bacon."

"If you saw something, say something," Union added. "If you didn’t have my experience… you also have an option to say, 'I believe Gab, I just had a different experience.' End of story. You don’t have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me. You know, I’ve been in Hollywood a very long time. There’s very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure."

In a June interview with ET, Crews opened up about his regret over not supporting Union when she spoke out about her negative experiences at AGT. He said he's "the wrong guy to ask about being on America's Got Talent because I love it." "I had to understand that I'm looking at this thing from a lens of male privilege," Crews explained. "Where men and women are treated differently on sets."

He added, "When you're wrong, you've got to just say, 'Hey, I apologize, I'm sorry. Let me get back in here, and let's do this right.'"

