Terri Irwin Says Late Husband Steve Would Be 'Beyond Proud' of Bindi After Giving Birth

Terri Irwin is a grandmother!

The conservationist couldn't help but express how "incredibly happy" she was after daughter Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their first child together. Terri shared that her late husband, Steve Irwin, would have been "beyond proud" of their little girl.

"Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud," Terri tweeted on Friday. "Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"

Bindi replied to her mom's sweet post, writing, "We love you beyond words."

We love you beyond words. — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Bindi and Chandler welcomed their little girl, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on their wedding anniversary, March 25. The 22-year-old conservationist took to social media to share the news of her baby's arrival on Thursday, as well as revealed that her newborn's name was a nod to her late dad.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Bindi wrote. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad," she added. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, also posted about his niece's arrival, sharing a photo of himself smiling down at the newborn.

"Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️" he wrote in part. "This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world."

ET spoke with the Irwin family in February, where they shared how Steve would have been "over the moon" to have his first granddaughter.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi expressed. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Terri chimed in, saying, "He'd be over the moon," before adding, "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones. He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

