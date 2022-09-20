Teresa Giudice on Incorporating Infamous 'Real Housewives' Table Flip Into' Dancing With the Stars' Routine

It's been over a decade since Teresa Giudice infamously flipped over an entire dinner table full of food on the season one finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but on Monday night, she relived the scene while performing her first routine on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

Following the live show, ET spoke with Giudice and her DWTS partner, Pasha Pashkov, who opened up about incorporating the table flip into their dance.

"At first I know I was like, I didn't know if I wanted to do it," Giudice shared of her initial hesitation. "[But then,] I’m like, 'You know what? I know my fans are gonna love it.'"

"I did it for them," Giudice added of the fans. "And this time I did it with a smile on my face."

Pashkov noted that it was the show's creative team that came up with the idea, but he and Giudice are already "having a blast" and "working hard" together. "I have an amazing partner and, yeah, I couldn't have asked for a better partner," Giudice gushed.

The professional dancer echoed Giudice's remarks, saying, "Listen I think I have the best partner. We clicked from the very beginning, it's super easy communication."

Giudice had her new husband, Luis Ruelas, and daughters, Gia, 21, and Milania, 16, in the audience cheering her on, and said that next week her other daughters, Audriana, 13, and Gabrielle, 18, will be there. While it's fun performing in front of them, Giudice and Pashkov are flying back-and-forth between New Jersey where the reality star is raising her children, to Los Angeles where the live shows take place.

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot in August, and earlier this month spoke to ET about how she hopes to make him proud during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

"Luis is really supporting me a million percent, he's so happy for me and he's going to be cheering me on," she said. "He's Latino so he knows how to move so I've got to make him proud."

"I kind of had a little month honeymoon, and now I’m back and I’m getting down," Giudice shared at the time. "It's getting serious and I'm going to give it my all a million percent."

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+ in a new modified, commercial-free format that gives more time for the dances and the judges' feedback. Returning host Tyra Banks is joined by new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro -- as well as returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.