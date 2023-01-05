'Teen Mom OG' Star Cory Wharton Asks for Prayers as 7-Month-Old Daughter Undergoes Open Heart Surgery

Former Teen Mom OG stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are asking for prayers and support amid a difficult time for their family. The couple's 7-month-old daughter, Maya, underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday to help combat her heart defect with a condition known as tricuspid atresia.

"The day is finally here @mayagrace.wharton has her open heart surgery today ❤️" Wharton captioned a selfie with his baby daughter at the hospital. "All I’m asking, is for everybody to keep us in your prayers and keep praying for her & the doctors that will be working on her heart ❤️ We have been anticipating this day for so long all the anxiety that has built up for months. I just can’t wait for her heart to be fixed. Then we can move on from this chapter. Again thank you all, & I’ll keep you all updated 🙏🏽"

He added a hospital video to his Instagram Stories, writing, "It's time, all these months we've been waiting for today. It's just an unreal feeling because you want her to be OK in the long run. But you don't want her to be in pain that's my biggest thing. Anybody that knows as a parent seeing your kid in pain and not being able to help is the worst feeling in the world."

Cory Wharton/Instagram Stories

Wharton got love and support in the comments section from fellow Teen Mom stars. Briana De Jesus wrote, "Prayers ❤️," while Kailyn Lowry commented with two prayer hand emojis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tricuspid atresia is a congenital heart defect where the valve isn't formed between the two right heart chambers. The condition limits blood flow through the heart.

The condition has to be treated with multiple surgeries, but the majority of children who get these surgeries live into adulthood.

In addition to Maya, Wharton and Selfridge also share daughter Mila, 2. Wharton also shares daughter Ryder, 5, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd. Wharton appeared on the MTV reality show alongside Floyd after their romance initially played out on The Challenge. He then moved on with Selfridge on the show.

But in June 2020, MTV fired Selfridge from Teen Mom OG, citing past "racist statements on social media." The couple's birth special with baby Mila was pulled from the network.