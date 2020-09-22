Teddi Mellencamp Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Why She's Out

Teddi Mellencamp is taking some unfortunate news in stride. The reality star and new mom took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Mellencamp, 39, shared the news in a video she recorded while sitting next to her 6-month-old daughter Dove, and appeared to be in good spirits.

"I recently found out my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed," the reality star shared. "I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best-' nah! That's not who I am."

Mellencamp continued, "Of course when I got the news, I was sad. it feels like a break up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you'd probably never get to experience without the show."

"That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future, and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead," she continued, before nodding at her baby girl. "And you know what, I'm pretty busy with this little nug... So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon."

Mellencamp first posted the video to her Instagram story, before posting it to her account, and she wrote in the caption, "You heard it here last 😂 Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go 🤪"

Mellencamp has been part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for three seasons, and early rumors and reports of her termination began swirling in recent days.

However, Mellencamp has several other projects she's been working on, including her All In With Teddi, an accountability coaching business, as well as her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp, and being a mom to three children.

For more on Mellencamp's time on RHOBH, check out the video below.