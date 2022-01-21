Tayshia Adams Exits Her Bachelor Nation Podcasts

Tayshia Adams is exiting both of her podcasts. The former Bachelorette will no longer serve as a co-host on Click Bait or Bachelor Happy Hour, with Tia Booth replacing her on Click Bait and guest hosts doing so on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Joe Amabile announced Tayshia's official departure from Click Bait on the Jan. 20 episode of the podcast. Tayshia had not been on an episode since Oct. 7.

"Before we get into the Bachelor Nation breakdown, we have some news. We've seen your messages and DMs, and we do have a host update for you guys," he said. "We send Tayshia our best and our love and would like to officially welcome Tia as our new co-host of Click Bait."

Tia, who's been guest co-hosting the show amid Tayshia's absence, said she's excited to officially be a part of the podcast, on which Natasha Parker also serves as co-host. No details were offered on the reason for Tayshia's exit.

As for Bachelor Happy Hour, which Tayshia co-hosted with Becca Kufrin, no official announcement has been made about her leaving the show. However, she last appeared on the podcast on Dec. 22, and Serena Pitt has been co-hosting in her absence. Additionally, in the podcast description, Becca is listed as the sole host of the podcast.

This news comes amid a challenging time for Tayshia, as she recently split from her fiancé, Zac Clark, in November.

The next month, Tayshia, who co-hosts The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, discussed her breakup on the Men Tell All episode, and ended up leaving the stage in tears as a result of the conversation.

"All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken, but we tried really hard," Tayshia said. "I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is, it’s really tough."

Then, later in December, Tayshia did not appear on the Bachelorette finale after being exposed to COVID-19.