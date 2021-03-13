Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe React to Leading New 'Bachelorette' Season

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are celebrating their new Bachelorette news.

The two former Bachelorettes are taking the lead on the new season of The Bachelorette and couldn't be more excited. Amid the Chris Harrison controversy, the two will replace the franchise host and "support the new Bachelorette," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment confirmed to ET in a statement on Friday.

Following the news, Adams posted a video of herself dancing on a beach, quoting the lyrics, "Sunshine is gonna come now/Rain down, all over you/Good times are gonna come now, look 'round,/Baby it's true," by Powers.

As for Bristowe, she posted a video of herself and Adams dancing, captioning the clip, "Let’s go girls…..@tayshia."

On Saturday, she also posted a photo of a Zoom "Creative Meeting" with Adams.

Instagram Story

In a statement to ET, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said: "Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement continued. "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Bristowe competed on Chris Soules' Season 19 of The Bachelor, before leading the 11th season of The Bachelorette. She ended up choosing Shawn Booth. They split in November 2018.

Adams, meanwhile, was part of Colton Underwood's The Bachelor season in 2019. She ended up replacing last year's Bachelorette Clare Crawley after finding love in just the first weeks. Adams is currently with Zac Clark.

Last month, Harrison announced that he would be taking a step back from the franchise after his controversial comments during a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, and encouraged people to offer her "grace."

During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month, he admitted to Michael Strahan that he "made a mistake."

"His words affected a lot of people, you know, myself included," Adams previously said on her podcast with Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile, Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, adding that Harrison stepping aside was "absolutely" the right move. "I think that by him taking ownership, and just not just saying issue an apology and then just going back to work the next day like nothing happened speaks volumes on his behalf."

As for Bristowe, after Harrison's original comments defending Kirkconnell, she said in part, "I am extremely disappointed in Chris. He is a dear, dear friend. I don't like the cancel culture -- 'Let's fire him, hate him, f**k him' ... I think we should and we have been holding him accountable."

"I stand with Rachel Lindsay. She has been taking so much of the weight herself and I just -- I don't know how she's doing it, to be honest," she added.

For more on The Bachelor controversy, see below.