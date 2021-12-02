Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Is Dating Damon Dash and Rachel Roy’s Daughter Ava Dash

There's a new couple in town. Multiple sources exclusively tell ET that Conor Kennedy and Ava Dash, Damon Dash and Rachel Roy’s daughter, "are dating."

The source adds that Kennedy, 26, and Dash, 21, "are pretty serious, they have gone on trips together and done a lot of social outings with friends. They’re both very into fashion and have bonded over that too."

Kennedy was last linked with model and designer Michaela Vybohova. He is also famously known for dating Taylor Swift in 2012 from July to October. Fans believe that the singer wrote "Begin Again" and "Everything Has Changed," among others about her time with Kennedy.

Dash, meanwhile, has yet to post anything about her relationship with Kennedy on her Instagram, which boasts more than 90,000 followers.

She did, however, post about a trip to Nayarit, Mexico, for New Year's, with Kennedy's sister, Kyra. There's also a photo in the slideshow of a mysterious guy with a guitar.

As for Swift, she's currently dating actor Joe Alwyn. The two have been together for four years, and even collaborated on her latest album, Folklore. Watch the video below to hear what she said about writing sad songs with her British beau.