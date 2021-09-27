Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's London Wedding: Pics

When you know, you know! Lena Dunham's whirlwind romance with musician Luis Felber culminated in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Union Club in London's Soho neighborhood earlier this month.

Both Dunham and Felber have now confirmed their marriage separately -- Dunham with a profile on her three wedding dresses in Vogue and Felber in a Q&A for The New York Times. Vogue also shared some beautiful photos from the special day, which featured the whimsical decorations, the couple in action, and some of their celebrity guests, including Taylor Swift, Tommy Dorfman, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

In one black and white shot, Swift, Dorfman and Carmichael all sit together at a table of cakes, holding up drinks in celebration of the newlyweds. Swift and Dorfman both served as bridesmaids for Dunham.

Swift has a long-running history with Dunham. The Girls creator and star was a part of her celebrity posse after meeting through Swift's longtime collaborator and Dunham's now ex-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.

Designer Christopher Kane designed the bridesmaid dresses as well as Dunham's three bridal looks.

"Do you know what? We sort of came up with the same idea," Kane told Vogue of the bride's style. "I knew she loved the '60s, and she was looking at brides like Sharon Tate, June Carter Cash, and Priscilla Presley. There’s also something about the Holy Communion world, even though she's Jewish."

Vogue/Instagram Stories

To walk down the aisle, Dunham wore a cupcake-style Kane creation with long sleeves made of lace. Kane recalled the moment she first tried on the look.

"She was crying, jumping about, and dancing," the designer said. "She was like 'I can't believe I'm so lucky.'"

She also wore a floor-length dress with intricate embroidery shaped like an antique mirror and paired it with a tiara. And for the final look she wore an A-line dress with an abstract painting of herself and her husband.

Dunham shared a wedding photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

"9*25*21 - and that’s when she became the nanny..." she wrote.

In his NYT Q&A, Felber revealed that he met Dunham on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

"The first time we hung out, we didn’t stop talking for, like, eight hours," he shared.

Despite being together for less than a year before their wedding, Felber seems confident in the marriage.

"I think when you know, you know. I've only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it's another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings," he said. "I'm way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena's the same, and I think — I’m going to sound cheesy — but when you find your soul mate, you just know."