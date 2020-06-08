Taylor Swift Shares Who Inspired the Characters in Her Song 'Betty'

Swifties have been hard at work trying to decode Folklore -- and now Taylor Swift is sharing some insight on one of her tracks. While introducing her song on Country Radio, the 30-year-old singer revealed who inspired the characters in her song "Betty."

"I've always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities, and you can sing from other people's perspectives. So that's what I did on this one," Swift explained in a clip shared online, before adding, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids."

The names James and Inez are both mentioned in track, which are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters. The title name, however, caused fans to believe that Betty is the name of the couple's baby girl, born last October. The pair has yet to reveal their daughter's name.

While Swift, nor Lively or Reynolds, confirmed that Betty is the name of the couple's new bundle of joy, the former Gossip Girl star did take to social media to praise the multi-GRAMMY award-winning artist for her new album.

In her note on social media, Lively thanked Swift, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who produced the album, and Bon Iver. She also gave a shout-out to William Bowery, who is credited with co-writing two tracks on Folklore, and suspected by many fans to be pseudonym for Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album..." Lively wrote. "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love."

Swift has previously included the actress' oldest daughter, James, on her track, "Gorgeous," off her Reputation album.

