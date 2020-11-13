Taylor Swift Says Boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'Absolutely' Understands Her A-Lister Lifestyle

It's no secret that Joe Alwyn as been the inspiration behind several of Taylor Swift's more recent hits. In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Swift and Beatles legend Paul McCartney interview one another about music, and the 30-year-old singer-songwriter discusses her song, "Peace," off this year's Folklore album.

“'Peace' is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," Swift says to McCartney of the song. "I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

The British music icon then asks Swift if her partner can "sympathize with that and understand."

"Oh, absolutely," she replies.

Swift, who has been dating British actor Alwyn since 2017, adds, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Prior to their romance, Swift has been linked to many A-list stars including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and more. In her romance with Alwyn, the singer-songwriter shares that many of her decisions are made with the goal of maintaining their relationship's privacy.

"Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy," she notes. "That’s what that song 'Peace' is talking about."

Later in the interview, McCartney acknowledges that Swift is known for "writing break up songs like they were going out of style."

The GRAMMY winner laughs, replying, "I was, before my luck changed. I still write breakup songs. I love a good breakup song. Because somewhere in the world, I always have a friend going through a breakup, and that will make me write one."