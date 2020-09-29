Taylor Swift Fans Troll Jake Gyllenhaal's Childhood Pic With 'All Too Well' Lyrics

Fans will never forget Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's 2010 romance -- and Gyllenhaal was reminded about that on Monday, when he Instagrammed a throwback photo of himself as a child wearing eyeglasses and was immediately trolled with lyrics to Swift's 2012 song, "All Too Well."

"All Too Well" is speculated to be about 30-year-old Swift's relationship with 39-year-old Gyllenhaal. The two were photographed spending Thanksgiving together at his sister Maggie's home in Brooklyn, New York, in 2010, though reportedly split by New Year's of 2011. The lyrics include, "Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red/You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin sized bed."

Given that Gyllenhaal's throwback photo was of himself wearing eyeglasses, the post was hit with comments posting the lyrics.

"TS was right. 'You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin sized-bed,'" one comment reads.

Another comment reads, "All I hear is 'All Too Well' when I look at this."

Meanwhile, another Instagram user notes, "I'll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one."

Gyllenhaal has for the most part stayed private about Swift, though he did tell Howard Stern in 2015 that she was "a beautiful girl." When ET spoke with the actor in July 2015 about his film, Southpaw, he also commented on Good Morning America playing her song, "Bad Blood," in the background during his appearance on the morning show, which plenty of viewers pointed out on the internet. Gyllenhaal said he didn't even notice.

"I'm always some place to do my job. My job is the most important," he said. "I'm not really listening to background anything."

In 2018, Gyllenhaal did have a sense of humor when he sat down with Boston Marathon bombing survivor and double amputee Jeff Bauman (whom he portrayed in the film Stronger) for a Q&A and was asked about Swift. When Bauman asked him, "If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it? Like a country song?," the actor deadpanned, "She's sorta moved more into pop now."