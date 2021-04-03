Taye Diggs on 'Best Man' Reunion Series and 'Rent' 25th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Taye Diggs is just as excited about TheBest Man reunion series as fans are. Last month, Peacock ordered The Best Man: Final Chapters, reuniting the original cast for 10 episodes to close out the story.

"It's great that people want it. It's great that people want to do it. So we'll see what ends up happening," Diggs told ET's Nischelle Turner, ahead of his Critics Choice Awards hosting duties. "We haven't even read the script yet. I have no idea."

"That was one of the things that we asked for, was to see the script," he added. "And I don't know how much is changed from, I think the script was written years ago, but I don't know how has changed."

The Best Man premiered in 1999 and made $35 million at the box office. The sequel, The Best Man Holiday, came 14 years later in 2013 and earned more than double the original film. Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau are all set to return.

Final Chapters will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

This year, Diggs will also be celebrating another career milestone when Rent the Broadway musical celebrates its 25th anniversary. The Tony-winning show debuted in 1996.

"It's crazy! As if stuff isn't surreal enough, I turned 50 and that's 25 years and everybody is still in contact with each other," he shared. "We just did some kind of charity thing and they're turning it into…a documentary."

"Whenever we have to do something, like that one, it's a trip that it's been so long," he said. "And then there's a little bit of eye-rolling because we have to sing the song again, but every time I go to sing anything from that show, it hits me just as hard as it hit me the first time…But that's one of the shows where it really does stand the test of time."

The musical is special to Diggs in many ways, as it's where he met his ex-wife and mother of his children, Idina Menzel.

"That was like one of my first gigs. I met my baby mama there," he relayed. "That started off my career, so I put that in kind of a different category. I can't even imagine with Idina because she had Rent and then she had Wicked and then Frozen, so she's kind of used to it. But for me, Rent is the be all and end all. It was like a life experience as opposed to like a job or a gig that I did. So it's a trip and it's like the gift that keeps on giving."

Diggs, meanwhile, is set to host the Critics Choice Awards for a third time. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 7.

"We're just getting some of the songs and the bits together," he teased. "I know we're going to do some pre-recorded stuff, but I know I’m going to be in a studio and I think they're gonna be a couple of presenters that will be there. But I think most of the actors are going to be hitting us remotely, that's what I’ve heard."

"We're still putting the finishing touches but there will be a little bit of singing, a little bit of I don't even know yet," he continued. "But it'll be entertaining."

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards will air March 7 on The CW.