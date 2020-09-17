Tatiana Maslany Will Play She-Hulk in Marvel's Disney Plus Series

We can't imagine ever not liking Tatiana Maslany -- even when she's angry -- but we're fully onboard for this casting: Maslany has been cast in the titular role in Marvel's Disney+ series, She-Hulk, according to multiplereports.

A fan-favorite character first introduced in the '80s, Jennifer Walters is cousin to Bruce Banner and inherits his ability to Hulk out via an emergency blood transfusion from him. An attorney, Jennifer fights crime in the courtroom by day and as a superhero by night.

Maslany is perhaps best known for playing no less than seven roles on BBC America's Orphan Black -- for which she won an Emmy in 2016 -- but more recently starred on HBO's Perry Mason.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced the She-Hulk series during 2019's D23 Expo, saying, "Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU" and promising a "show unlike anything we've done before."

The studio subsequently tapped Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao as head writer and Kat Coiro (Marry Me) to direct. Though it's yet to be confirmed, Mark Ruffalo has heavily teased making a cameo as Bruce Banner and gave his seal of approval to Maslany's casting on social media.

"Welcome to the family, cuz!" Ruffalo tweeted.