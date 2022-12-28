Tarek El Moussa Says He's Never Going Back to 'Lonely Holidays,' Praises Wife Heather's Christmas Celebrations

Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa! On Wednesday, the former Flip or Flop host took to Instagram to give his pregnant wife a post-Christmas shout-out.

"Dedicating this post to my wife who is an absolute rockstar!! She manages to make every Christmas better than the last- even while being in her third trimester ❤️ She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special," the 41-year-old wrote.

"For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky. 🙏," Tarek ended the post.

Next to the post was a photo of Tarek holding the couple’s dog as he wraps his arm around his wife, who is dressed in a Christmas sweater that shows off her baby bump. On her respective Instagram account, Heather shared a selfie -- giving herself some holiday kudos.

"Post Christmas bliss 🤍😌 Will just be here, cozied up in my robe until 2023 😜," she captioned the series of pictures from her bathroom photo shoot.

On Tuesday, Heather -- who is expecting her first child with Tarek -- took to her Stories to give her followers an update, after she revealed that her doctors put her on bed rest.

"I’ve been resting, I've been getting acupuncture and I’ve been getting physical therapy, so the sciatica is still there, it’s feeling this much better," she said from the glam chair of her maternity shoot. "I just wanted to clarify, my doctor suggested I’m supposed to be resting, I’m not on bedrest mandate. But I rest as much as possible, as much as I can, and throughout the break. I’m not filming right now I’ve been able to stay in bed, lay on my heating pad, use the ice pack. But, life does go on. So, I’m just pushing through pain and hopefully it will go away soon, but I’m just gonna keep posting my life to show you guys and resting at the same time."

In addition, Heather shared a behind-the-scenes look at her maternity shoot featuring Tarek and his children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Over the weekend, Heather gave her followers a look at the El Moussa family’s Christmas -- complete with matching pajamas.

"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from The El Moussa Family!! 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🤍," she wrote next to the photo of her, Tarek, Taylor and Brayden rocking matching red pajamas. "Gifts are great but we feel so lucky already to spend Christmas with the kids, our families, and with a baby boy on the way ❤️There’s nothing better than this time of the year when the town gets quiet and everyone just slows down for a second to spend the day with family 🙏 Hope you all have a great Christmas!! 🥰."