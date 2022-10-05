Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict.

During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time.

“I support her. So, whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” the You Should Sit Down for This author said.

Tamera added that she knows that her sister is strong and deserves privacy during this time.

“I love her dearly. She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that,” the Sister, Sister star said. “As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that.”

On Tuesday, Tia, 44, announced that she had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Tia wrote next to a black-and-white photo of the two sharing a kiss posted on Instagram.

Tamera Mowry-Housley addresses on @HodaAndJenna her sister Tia’s divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict: "I support her, so whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back." pic.twitter.com/rth8wZqvru — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 5, 2022

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she added.

Tamera offered support to her sister in the comments, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you!”

The Family Reunion actress' comments were also filled with well-wishes from more of her famous friends.

“Sending ❤️to you all! Stay Strong !” Halle Berry wrote.

“Sending you family love and prayers ❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Niecy Nash added.

“Sending all of the love and support your way. God bless your family❤️❤️❤️,” Taraji P. Henson said.

Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her divorce filing -- signed on Sept. 30 -- which ET has obtained.

The actress also requested that she and Hardrict, 42, both maintain legal and physical custody of their two children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

The couple’s official wedding date is listed as April 20, 2008. However, the date of separation is listed as "TBD."

As for the couple’s assets, it is noted that there is a premarital agreement in place and "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property."