Tamar Braxton No Longer Working With WE tv

Tamar Braxton will no longer be working with WE tv, following her recent hospitalization. In a statement given to ET on Friday, the network -- which works with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and the upcoming Get Ya Life! -- said it would "honor her request to end all future work for the network."

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," the statement reads. "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best." Variety was first to report the news.

The news comes a day after Braxton broke her silence on Instagram, addressing her mental health and work-related issues. While she never mentioned WE tv, Braxton wrote that over the last 11 years "there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave."

"I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing," she explained. "My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."

She added that "who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

According to multiple reports, the Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive on July 16 by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast.

Adefeso later gave an update on Braxton's condition, thanking people for their thoughts and prayers. He also addressed Braxton's mental health problems.

NeNe Leakes also revealed in an Instagram Live last week that she and Braxton had "been dealing with a lot of different issues" and that her friend was "getting the proper help that she needs." Leakes explained that sometimes a person has no other choice but to accept how they are being negatively treated and "that has been happening for her and for myself."

While she wouldn't share details about Braxton's hospitalization or problems, Leakes said that people will find out soon, stating that there is "a lot of stuff" people don't know about Braxton. "She has been hurting," she noted.