Take a Look Back at Chrissy Teigen's Past Pregnancy Style Statements

Chrissy Teigen certainly knows how to dress up a baby bump in style!



On Thursday, the Cravings cookbook author and her husband, John Legend, slyly announced that they were expecting their third child together. Teigen co-starred in the music video for "Wild," Legend's new single featuring Gary Clark Jr., and towards the end of the vid, the EGOT winner cradled his wife's belly, giving away the news that they are expecting again.



While pregnant with daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, Teigen showed off her enviable maternity style, which was a mix of her spicy, sultry red carpet statements and breezy street style looks.



She definitely proved that she could go from fancy events to dinner to her couch in a myriad of chic looks, from the silver streak she was on at the 2018 GRAMMYs to the major rock star vibes she gave off when she paired a black leather jacket and floral maxi dress for a day out in New York City just a couple of weeks later.